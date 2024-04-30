Murdah Bongz ready to bring the heat and his infectious dance moves to the Cape Town Jazz Festival

DJ and record producer Murdah Bongz will be performing at the Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF) for the first time as a solo artist. The last time Mörda, as he is also known, performed at the CTIJF was in 2019 when he was still a part of Black Motion.

The multi-award winning duo split in 2022 when Murdah Bongz decided to pursue his solo career. The CTIJF returns after a four year hiatus following the covid-19 pandemic. As a solo artist Mörda has been very successful, becoming one of the favourite DJ artists at concerts and festivals, thanks to his infectious dance moves. He has also won two South African Music Awards for his first project ‘Asante’ and received several Metro FM Music Awards nominations.

In March, the musician won the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) Image Awards in the US. Murdah Bongz and his collaborator Brenden Praise, clinched the prize for Outstanding Soundtrack/Album Compilation, for their contribution to the soundtrack of the hit movie, ‘The Color Purple’. Festinos will get to experience Murdah Bongz, electric performance on Day 1 at the Manenberg stage. Also performing on the Manenberg stage on day two is smooth amapiano vocalist Daliwonga and podcaster and DJ Mac G.

The musical celebration will be headlined by artists such as Jimmy Dludlu, Grammy-nominated Gretchen Parlato and Lionel Loueke. The CTIJF, fondly known as “Africa's Grandest Gathering”, has long been hailed for its promotion of artistic expression and cultural exchange, drawing audiences from far and wide to appreciate its dynamic atmosphere and broad representation of the jazz genre. The Cape Town International Jazz Festival, takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre from May 3 - 4.