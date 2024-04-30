Tourism gears for much-needed economic boost from acclaimed Cape Town International Jazz Fest

The Cape Town International Jazz Festival (CTIJF), a critically acclaimed event celebrating its 21st edition, is expected to boost the tourism, hospitality and associated industries.

The popular event was shelved during the Covid-19 pandemic. The CTIJF is set to attract thousands over the festival weekend with the theme “Reset, Connect and Revive Your Rhythm”. CTIJF spokesperson, Kaz Henderson, said they look forward to welcoming back festival-goers, or festinos as they are called, to the much-loved and highly respected event locally and globally. The event ignites consumer spending on hospitality, retail, cuisine, entertainment and other visitor attractions.

“The event has historically generated around 3 000 or sometimes more, additional income opportunities for people who have been directly involved with the festival. While many of these are seasonal and part-time, there are others who go on to find permanent employment. Audiences can look forward to four stages and 30 artists, with a mix of local and international artists. Being a festival that has such a broad offering of jazz and jazz-related music, there’s something for everyone and this year’s line-up is particularly special. We are so blessed to have such amazing talent in this country and on this continent, as well as music artists who enjoy returning to the festival to share their craft with audiences. Judith Sephuma, our very own Queen of Afrojazz is one such star who will make another appearance this year, as too the ever-popular Mi Casa, as well as Billy Monama, Jimmy Dludlu and internationals like Moonchild for example,” said Henderson. Festival-goers can expect to be entertained by Mi Casa during this weekend’s Cape Town International Jazz Festival. Asked about how it felt being back to perform again at the festival, Mi Casa lead singer J Something, said: ‘We will never forget the first time we played at the Cape Town Jazz Festival. We will also never forget the second or third time ... it’s that festival. It’s a moment for us as a band that fused jazz with South African dance to connect with an audience that appreciates music so much.’ Picture: Ian Landsberg Cape Town Tourism CEO Enver Duminy said the event promises spending across a number of sectors.

“As the Mother City gears up for the return of the festival, we at Cape Town Tourism are exhilarated by the prospect of reigniting our city’s vibrant cultural scene and delivering substantial economic benefits. This festival, returning after a hiatus since 2019, not only showcases our rich musical heritage but also highlights Cape Town as a nexus for cultural and creative industries. “We anticipate a significant influx of visitors, which promises increased spending across retail, hospitality, and entertainment sectors. With a variety of accommodation options available –from luxury hotels close to the Cape Town International Convention Centre to charming B&Bs and guest houses in our picturesque suburbs – our hospitality sector is poised to ensure an exceptional experience for all festival-goers. The return of this signature event is part of our strategy to foster sustainable tourism and attract local and foreign visitors by demonstrating the diverse opportunities Cape Town offers,” said Duminy. “We encourage everyone to explore our city’s renowned beauty and attractions beyond the festival grounds.

“The CTIJF is not just an event, it is a celebration of the resilience and spirit of our community and our collective effort to position Cape Town as a leading global destination,” added Duminy. E-commerce platform, Loot.co.za is the presenting sponsor for the return of the iconic festival. Loot.co.za chief executive Shakeerah Diedericks said it was a no-brainer for the company to get involved as the prominent partner at Africa’s biggest multistage jazz festival.

“As the official presenting and merchandise partner celebrating our 21st anniversary at the same time as the CTIJF is celebrating its 21st staging, we felt there was a strong synergy in making this an even more memorable occasion for both of us, and our fans,” Diedericks said. CTIJF takes place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Friday and Saturday with four reimagined stages for both seasoned maestros and rising stars from across the globe.