Nana Atta and Skye Wanda the powerhouse artists lined up for Durban’s The Glenmorangie Experience

For several months now, Grammy award-winning artist Zakes Bantwini has been synonymous with The Glenmorangie Experience series in Mzansi. And for the final event, it is only fitting that it is in his home town, Durban. It will be held at Max’s Lifestyle Village, in uMlazi – which was voted one of the world’s best restaurants by Condé Nast Traveller – on Saturday, June 3.

He said: “Durban, you gave me such a warm and rapturous welcome when I touched down on home soil with my Grammy that I promised myself I had to come and return that love soon. “So I’m headed back home with an experience that takes immersive entertainment to the next level,” the multi-talented DJ, producer and singer-songwriter said in a recent press release shared with IOL Entertainment. What’s making fans giddy with excitement, aside from having Bantwini at the helm, are the strong women artists on the bill: Skye Wanda, Nana Atta and Maline Aura.

Skye Wanda. Looking forward to the show, Atta, renowned for her “African sound therapy” said: “I’m looking to bring old school township feels and a fusion of my current sound. Hoping to give everyone an unforgettable experience.” On Bantwini, she added: “He always jumps on stage and gives his best regardless of who came before or after him. I just have to be confident in my ability and talent.” Hip hop and R&B artist Wanda is a huge fan of his.

And she admitted: “The one thing I admire about bhut (translated: brother) Zakes is how he performs from the heart. “Everything he does musically is with so much passion and a vigorous spirit, it always motivates me to give my best.” Wanda continued: “I’ll be bringing my A game at Max’s. Durban is home for me so it’s a lot of love coming from home.”