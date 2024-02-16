GrandWest to temporarily shutdown for planned maintenance

GrandWest will be shutting down all operations across the complex from Sunday, February 18 to Wednesday, February 21. Guests will be able to come onto the complex on Sunday February 18, but from 11pm that night they will be led out. By midnight the complex will be closed, and the contractors will take over.

GrandWest general manager Mervyn Naidoo explained: “The complex was built 23 years ago and in that time technology has raced ahead. “Frequent power cuts have also taken their toll, so the ageing electrical infrastructure requires extensive upgrades. “We spent the past year working on a master plan to overhaul our entire electrical infrastructure to also install newer model generators.

“We feel that shutting down parts of the complex at a time will be more disruptive to guests than simply closing for three days to give the contractors the space and time they need for new installations.” Engineers will begin the tests from early on Wednesday, February 21. Various shifts will come on duty from 10am as staff prepare for the reopening on Thursday morning. “Casino MVG members will be notified electronically when we reopen, and we ask that anyone wanting to visit other areas of the complex check GrandWest.co.za for updates.