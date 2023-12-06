‘Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic’ returns to GrandWest for one night only

Cape Town - Calling lovers of rock music, fans of Queen and Freddie Mercury and anyone wanting to experience the greatest hits and rock anthems of the legendary band, Queen in an arena atmosphere. After its sold-out concert in 2022, “Queen: It’s a Kinda Magic” tribute show is back by popular demand, and returns to GrandWest for one night only on December 9, 2023.

Immerse yourself in the spectacle, grandeur and energy of one of the world’s greatest rock band. Big sound, big screens, crazy lighting and outlandish costumes… it’s a real rock experience! “Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic” is thrilled to be bringing sparkling new costuming and some previously never performed Queen tracks to the stage on this tour, allowing die-hard fans to rock the night away. Relive all your favourite tracks and hits from Queen while being treated to some of the rarer tracks, re-imagined with care, and performed live on stage.

Showtime Australia proudly introduces the South African musicians Warren Vernon-Driscoll performing lead vocals, guitar and piano live on stage in Freddie’s original key; Rusty Red takes on the famous guitar riffs of Brian May with Michael Dickens on drums and Andre van der Merwe on bass guitar. Get ready for a night of non-stop rock anthems “We Will Rock You”, “We Are the Champions”, “Radio GaGa”, “I Want to Break Free”, “Somebody to Love”, “Don’t Stop Me Now”, “Another One Bites the Dust”, “A Kind of Magic”, “Bohemian Rhapsody” and so many more. Currently touring New Zealand, “Queen: It’s A Kinda Magic” will also be in Durban at Suncoast for three festive season concerts on December 21, 22 and 23.

After Australian touring dates, the show returns to South Africa for seven April 2024 performances at Joburg Theatre. Fifty years later, Queen remains as popular as ever, with hit songs like “Bohemian Rhapsody,” “We Will Rock You,” “We Are the Champions,” “Crazy Little Thing Called Love” and “Another One Bites the Dust” getting airplay across the world. Take a trip down memory lane, indulge your senses, and celebrate the timeless music of Queen. Tickets are on sale at iTickets.co.za