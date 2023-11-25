The Greatest Love of All with Belinda Davids, returns to Cape Town

Cape Town mom of two, Belinda Davids has wormed her way into the hearts and homes of fans across the globe since she first set foot on stage with her famous Whitney Houston tribute show, the acclaimed The Greatest Love of All. The songstress, who was born and raised in Gqeberha, moved to Cape Town to focus on her music career and travelled the world doing so.

For one night only, on December 2 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, fans of the late music diva Whitney Houston will be taken on a trip down memory lane ushered by Davids’ strong vocals and music style. Belinda Davids. Picture: Supplied Be dazzled by the outfit changes and flashing lights, as the high-end jam-packed show is set for a grand return. Since her last visit to Cape Town, Davids’ star has continued to rise. She’s been making her mark on the international television scene with appearances on Britain’s Got Talent, Steve Harvey’s Showtime at the Apollo, the BBC’s Even Better Than the Real Thing, and most recently awarded the ‘Golden Buzzer’ in the Europe’s Got Talent All Stars contest.

Davids said: “I’m looking forward to reconnecting with the people of Cape Town. There’s nothing better than performing for audiences in my hometown.” Davids will be accompanied by her international live band and backing vocalists plus state-of-the-art sound, lighting, visual and theatrical FX, promising a memorable, fun and nostalgic evening of live music. All Whitney Houston’s greatest hits will be brought to life on stage, including Greatest Love of All, I Wanna Dance With Somebody, I Will Always Love You, I’m Every Woman, How Will I Know, Didn’t We Almost Have It All, I Have Nothing and Run to You, and more.