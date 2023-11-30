Hey Neighbour Festival organisers confirm Rema’s withdrawal following cancellation of all his December performances

Just a few weeks after his concert at the O2 Arena in London, Afrobeats singer Rema dropped a bombshell that he will no longer be performing at any of his scheduled December concerts. The 23-year-old’s performance is still the talk of social media with many who attended still weighing in on their rather interesting experience, which included a red and black stage design, and Rema on top of a black bat with red beaming eyes, wearing a black cloak and mask.

“Breaks my heart to say that I won’t be performing anywhere this December, been years of touring I’ve ignored my health and I need time to recuperate. 2024 we go again and love,” he wrote on his Instagram Stories. Afrobeats artist Rema was meant to co-headline day two alongside Kendrick Lamar but has withdrawn due to health reasons. Picture: Instagram/@rema

Sadly, his decision affects his upcoming performance in South Africa at the Hey Neighbour Festival, set to happen next weekend. “The festival team received this news from Rema's management team this week. We send our best wishes for his recovery and hope to see him on our stage in the future!” read a statement issued to media. Warren Le Grange, Hey Neighbour Festival Director, expressed understanding for fans' disappointment and apologised for any inconvenience.