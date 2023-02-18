Africa Rising Music Conference 2023 celebrates women changemakers

THE Africa Rising Music Conference (ARMC) has announced its 2023 ambassador; Megatronic, Fundi, Naimah Global, Namakau Star and Phelisa. Set to take place at Hallmark Hotel in Joburg, from May 23 to 24, the Africa Rising Music Conference recognises and celebrates women who are making a significant impact within their respective fields.

The ARMC aims to showcase the diverse and dynamic music scene in Africa and provide a platform for music industry players to network, build bridges and collaborate. “This conference is all about celebrating the incredible talent and creativity that Africa has to offer,” said Star. “We want to bring together the music industry’s brightest minds to exchange ideas, build relationships and explore new opportunities in this fast-growing market.”

This year’s conference will feature a diverse mix of local and international delegates, with a focus on Zambia and Germany. It will offer a dynamic mix of workshops, activations, and performances centred around the hip-hop, indie and electronic music industries, as well as the Afro-Euro connection. “We are proud to continue our partnership with the MTN Bushfire Festival, where we will take artists showcasing at ARMC and international delegates to Bushfire. Delegates will also be part of The Arts Round Table, and artists will get a chance to add the show to their trip to South Africa from abroad,” added Socika.

