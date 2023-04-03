Blxckie, Ayanda MVP to perform at first Pop Bottles series of the year

Organisers of popular lifestyle experience Pop Bottles have confirmed the line-up and location for the much-anticipated event.
The first of the series for the year will take place on Sunday, April 30, at the James & Ethel Grey Park in Melrose, Johannesburg.
Pop Bottles, best known for its hip hop and house playlists, plans to keep it authentic, and add some hot amapiano and Afrobeats tunes into the mix.
The fiery line-up includes award-winning artist Blxckie alongside iconic DJ’s PH, KOTW, Milkshake and Ayanda MVP. New generation masters of the decks, Shilly Mingz, Devlin, Jovis and Slade are also featured.
Remaining aligned to the true intrinsics of the Pop Bottles event, this laid-back Sunday gathering is a celebration of positive living and success. And everyone is invited!
IMPORTANT INFO
VENUE : James & Ethel Grey Park in Melrose, Johannesburg.
DATE : Sunday, April 30
TIME : 12pm - 12am
TICKETS : R250 - upwards
On the same weekend, Vertex Events will be hosting a two-day world-class, seamlessly produced festival for the proudly South African amapiano music genre.
Sun City will be host to PianoFest on Saturday, April 29 and Sunday, April 30 in the North West province of South Africa.
The line-up is yet-to-be announced but it promises to feature some of the biggest names in amapiano on stage.