Blxckie, Ayanda MVP to perform at first Pop Bottles series of the year

Organisers of popular lifestyle experience Pop Bottles have confirmed the line-up and location for the much-anticipated event. The first of the series for the year will take place on Sunday, April 30, at the James & Ethel Grey Park in Melrose, Johannesburg.

Pop Bottles, best known for its hip hop and house playlists, plans to keep it authentic, and add some hot amapiano and Afrobeats tunes into the mix. The fiery line-up includes award-winning artist Blxckie alongside iconic DJ’s PH, KOTW, Milkshake and Ayanda MVP. New generation masters of the decks, Shilly Mingz, Devlin, Jovis and Slade are also featured. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pop Bottles Entertainment (@popbottles_ent) Remaining aligned to the true intrinsics of the Pop Bottles event, this laid-back Sunday gathering is a celebration of positive living and success. And everyone is invited!

IMPORTANT INFO VENUE : James & Ethel Grey Park in Melrose, Johannesburg. DATE : Sunday, April 30

TIME : 12pm - 12am TICKETS : R250 - upwards On the same weekend, Vertex Events will be hosting a two-day world-class, seamlessly produced festival for the proudly South African amapiano music genre.