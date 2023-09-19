Burna Boy postpones FNB Stadium concert amid rumoured internal issues

Burna Boy has postponed his concert that was meant to be held this Saturday at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg. The afro fusion star’s concert has been rescheduled for December 16.

This comes after unverified reports began to circulate a few weeks ago that there were internal issues between organisers and stadium management that brought the concert into question. A message on TicketPro on Tuesday confirmed that ticket sales had been halted. “This event has been temporarily postponed until further notice,” read a message on the website.

Picture: Website screenshot In a message sent to suite owners by Stadium Management South Africa, it was explained that event promoter, Ternary Media Group, had expressed their decision to postpone the show on Tuesday morning. “On the morning of 19 September 2023 Stadium Management South Africa and SAIL were informed by the event promoter, the Ternary Media Group, that the highly anticipated Burna Boy live music event, originally scheduled to take place at FNB Stadium on the 23rd of September 2023, has been postponed.

“The event organiser has booked FNB Stadium for the 16th December 2023 for the event to take place. We wish to apologise to our loyal and valued Suite Owners and service providers for the inconvenience and impact this will cause. We understand that you were looking forward to this event.” The news quickly saw Burna Boy climb to the top of the local trends list with many Xers making fun of the Grammy winner. “Burna Boy postponing his show doesn’t sit well with me, I wanted him to perform in an empty stadium 😭,” posted @pfarelomulondo.

Burna Boy postponing his show doesn’t sit well with me, I wanted him to perform in an empty stadium 😭 — Pfarelo (@PfareloMulondo) September 19, 2023 @tiisetsomok_ shared an image of Cassper Nyovest performing at the stadium a few years ago with the caption, “Sorry Burna Boy… FNB stadium is only for the big boys.”