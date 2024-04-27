DaBaby Freedom Day Youth Celebrations concert postponed

American rapper DaBaby will no longer be performing in South Africa on Freedom Day, as previously announced. The U.S. rapper was scheduled to perform at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Newtown, Johannesburg after his scheduled performance last year was postponed.

DaBaby was scheduled to be celebrating 30 years of freedom alongside South Africa’s top acts Nadia Nakai, Young Stunna, DJ Maphorisa, Kabza De Small and DJ Speedsta. On Friday, MagicPro’s Kayce Kennedy confirmed that their final event and celebration, the Freedom Day Youth Celebration, has been postponed. “This event was to take place on the 27th April 2024 at Mary Fitzgerald Square Johannesburg and it is with unfortunate reasons that we have to postpone this event due to our lack of ticket sales and support of the event,” read the statement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Freedom Day Youth Celebrations (@magicpro.africa) From postponements, drama seems to have been following the event, with even the scheduled artists not sure whether the event would be happening.

The international act was scheduled to arrive at OR Tambo International Airport on April 25 and was meant to be dressed by the renowned brand, Boys of Soweto. However, when media queries were sent to organisers regarding the rapper’s arrival time, organisers were unable to provide answers. One artist’s management confirmed to IOL that a deposit for the artist had been paid but the full fee had not been paid. According to another source, another artist found out on social media that they had been booked.

IOL had sent questions to organisers regarding the decision to bring the embattled rapper to the country, but no response was received and whether the booked artists had been confirmed. When the rapper's real name, Jonathan Lyndale Kirk’ was initially announced as coming to South Africa there was little to none, with more concerns being raised than anything, with a history of controversy with women being brought up. The Grammy-nominated ‘Suge’ star was initially meant to perform last year on September 30 for a live performance at the FNB Stadium for the Next-Gen Empower Concert.