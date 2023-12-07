It's Sho Madjozi time! Singer announces inaugural 'Shoma Fest', teases new music, merchandise and more

Internationally renowned, award-winning singer, songwriter and performing musician Sho Madjozi throughout 2023 has been quiet, but it seems she has been plotting and planning. The ‘John Cena’ hitmaker entered December with a bang, with her own hair range Sparkle Braids, which within hours, most of the colours of the sparkling hair fibre were already sold out.

Now, the favourite singer of many young girls has introduced the inaugural ‘Shoma Fest" taking place this Sunday, December 10, 2023, in Johannesburg at the pulsating heart of Mall of Africa's Town Square from 12-2pm. This free to enter celebration event is a whimsical experience designed to captivate the young and young at heart with a fiesta of joy, books and Sparkle Braids.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by It’s Sho time 🪩 (@shomadjozi) The launch of ‘Shoma Fest’ comes exactly a year after the release of her debut best selling children's book ‘Shoma and The Stars’, which sees Sho Madjozi expand her Shoma brand that has captivated both children and parents alike. “I’m so happy to see the Shoma brand grow and I can’t wait to connect with all the children that have supported my journey since launching the Shoma brand a year ago. Stay Kind, Stay Colourful,” shared Sho Madjozi.