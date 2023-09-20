Ultimate guide to DStv Delicious 2023: What to bring, who to see and new security measures

It’s almost time for the eagerly anticipated latest instalment of the annual DStv Delicious International Food and Music Festival, and what better way to get ready than with an ultimate guide to this year's 10th anniversary edition. This year’s festival will be headlined by the Grammy Award winning Zakes Bantwini, Nigerian afrobeats star Tems and R&B legend Maxwell.

There’ll also be performances from the likes of Karyendasoul, Lamiez Holworthy, Robert Glasper and Joyous Celebration. As always, the festival will be held at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 23 and 24. “We’re gearing up for an epic 10th anniversary edition, with enhanced security and traffic management, reduced capacity, free water stations, a larger variety of artisanal food and product traders, an easier payment system and more bar frontage than ever before,” said Funeka Peppeta, Media Director, DStv Delicious.

Ahead of the festival, organisers have shared a few key tips on everything you need to know about this year’s landmark festival. What to bring Bring sunscreen, a hat, a camping chair and/or a picnic blanket. Small hand-held umbrellas are also permitted.

What to leave at home Don’t bring your own cooler boxes, picnic baskets, food or beverages as these are not permitted. Also note that no beach or golf umbrellas or pillows will be permitted in the grounds. As per festival rules on their website, there is also a no pass-out policy in place.

Money The festival is once again going cashless. However, vendors will accept all major bank cards. Water

Unlimited free water will be available at the festival’s new hydration stations, or for purchase at the beverage stands. Parking Parking at the festival will cost R400 at the venue. However, pre-purchased parking tickets, which are available online, will only cost a fraction of the price at R100.

Security Following the chaos of last year, the festival has implemented a system where in order to ensure safe access to the festival all patrons are required to download the Ticketmaster app, which provides world-class security around all ticketing aspects of the festival. Organisers advise that there will also be security at the main entrance to Kyalami, and throughout the precinct, during the festival.