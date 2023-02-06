Winners at the 4th biennial Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards (BVSMA) announced

Joel Klein, Denny Lalouette, Lolo Rollins, Basi Mahlasela, Mncedisi Ndamase and Sydney Mavundla were among the celebrated musicians and instrumentalists who were honoured at the 4th biennial “Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians Awards (BVSMA), held at the Soweto Theatre, on Sunday, February 5. The BVSMA prides itself in shining the spotlight on the “often neglected” artists who back main acts either as vocalists, instrumentalists or both.

The year’s Lifetime Achievement recipients were all round-session musicians David Mabaso, the only surviving member of The Big Dudes, the band that performed with Brenda Fassie and was responsible for some of Fassie’s biggest hits. Suthukazi Arosi backed or featured on projects by several artists such as Miriam Makeba, Hugh Masekela, Jonas Gwangwa, Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya and Chicco Twala. Kokotile Rakhetla was a keyboardist for the Young 5 band and performed with greats like Rebecca Malope.

Kenny Mathaba is one of the most sought-after guitarists who worked with Letta Mbulu, Caiphus Semenya, Ray Phiri, Miriam Makeba, Shirley Brown and Jonas Gwangwa. Madala Kunene is a revered guitarist known as the king of the Zulu guitar. He worked with the likes of Andreas Vollenweider, Airto Moreira, Phuzekhemisi and Busi Mhlongo. Yvonne Chaka Chaka and Joseph Makwela. Picture: BVSM Awards The Special Award was presented to Joseph Makwela, credited as the originator of the Mbaqanga sound who played for Makgona Tsohle Band and Mahlathini and Mahotella Queens.

Each winner walked away with R5 000 prize money and another R20 000 deposited in an endowment fund for a minimum of five years, making it R25 000 in total. “A big congratulations to the winners and the nominees. It was great to witness the magic inside the Soweto Theatre,” said BVSMA Yvonne Chaka Chaka. “It restored my faith in the music industry that I love so much and have dedicated my life to serving. We owe a great deal of gratitude to our sponsors, who gave so generously to bring our vision to life.

“We will continue to strive to put first the welfare of backing vocalists and session musicians who are often neglected and unrecognised. They are an important part of the music-making ecosystem. “Thank you to all who made this year’s event a success, especially the all-female power production team and the Princess of Africa Foundation office.” Yvonne Chaka Chaka. Picture: BVSM Awards Silindile Ntini emerged victorious as the Best Female Backing Vocalist Live/Studio and Bheki Nene took the Best Male Backing Vocalist Live/Studio. Lulama Lallo won Best Gospel and Kuki Mncube walked away with Best Jazz.

Below is the full list of the winners: Best Guitarist Joel Klein

Best Bass Guitarist Denny Lalouette Best Piano and Keys

Lolo Rollins Best Percussion Basi Mahlasela

Best Drums Mncedisi Ndamase Best Brass Section

Sydney Mavundla Best Woodwinds Cathy Del Mei

Best Female Backing Vocalist (Live/ Studio) Silindile Ntini Best Male Backing Vocalist (Live/Studio)

Bheki Nene Best Rock/Pop Danny De Wet

Best Reggae Ntombi Mtshali Best Digital Session Musician: Afro Pop, Maskandi and Gospel

Mzamo Ndlovu Best Afrikaans Melody Bracey

Best Gospel Lulama Lallo Best Jazz

Kuki Mncube Best Jazz Instrument Barry Snyman

Best Traditional Madoda Ntshingila Rookie of the Year Instrumentalist