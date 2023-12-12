Michael Bublé South African concert dates postponed ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’

Canadian crooner Michael Bublé has postponed the concert dates for his ‘Higher Tour’ which was due to take place in South Africa in April 2024. Shortly after announcing that Bublé would be gracing our shores with his larger than life big band sound, Big Concerts let fans know the award-winning star would no longer be performing in South Africa on the advertised dates.

Taking to its various social media platforms, Big Concerts said: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, Michael Bublé shows scheduled for April in South Africa have been postponed.” “We will share the rescheduled dates as soon as possible.” Bublé was due to perform live at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on April 16 and 17, and at SunBet Arena, Time Square on April 19 - 20.

Disappointed fans expressed their dismay at the announcement, which happened just hours after Big Concerts excitedly announced he would be coming to Mzansi.

“You’ve got to be kidding me. Why do they get peoples hopes up. At least give a better explanation than unforeseen circumstances… would this excuse be good enough excuse for North American tours????,” commented an unhappy Bublé devotee. Another defended the concert promoter, and wrote: “I think its cancelled in other countries as well. Must be a good reason for this action. Thanx.” Others made reference to Bublé’s son, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2016 at the age of three, as the reason for him postponing his concerts.

During a January interview with Red Magazine, Bublé said he felt like less of a "superhero" when his son was diagnosed with cancer. The 47-year-old singer told how he "changed in a big way" when his and wife Luisana Lopilato's eldest child Noah, now nine, was diagnosed with liver cancer, Bang Showbiz reported. "That, of course, changed me in a big way – it changed what mattered to me, it changed how I saw life,“ he told Red.