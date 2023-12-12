Michael Bublé ‘Higher Tour’ SA dates announced for 2024

Prepare to sway the night away and mark your calendars because Michael Bublé is gearing up to transform the stage into a lively celebration with his “Higher Tour”. The Grand Arena, GrandWest, will be the first to witness the magic on April 16 and 17, followed by the SunBet Arena, Time Square, on April 19 and 20.

In collaboration with 947, 702, KFM 94.5, and CapeTalk, Big Concerts is crafting a musical experience that promises to be unlike any other. Imagine the extraordinary vocals, timeless tunes and a maestro who breathes new life into classics – that's the Bublé we all know and love. With a musical journey spanning two decades, including the release of a Christmas record 12 years ago, Bublé couldn't resist making a noteworthy exception when the legendary pop icon Cher extended an invitation.

"I had to make an exception when the pop icon got in touch," Bublé revealed to the “Daily Star”. "When Cher calls, you pick up. And she said she wanted to cover 'Home,' a song I wrote a long time ago and am still so proud of." Despite collaborations with music luminaries like Justin Bieber, Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion, Ariana Grande, and Lady Gaga, Bublé singles out Cher, whose new album "Christmas" dropped in October, as "one of the greatest vocalists of our time." Get ready to sing along to hit songs like "Once In My Life", "Fever“ and "The Way You Look Tonight”. And who knows, there might be some new songs too.