Multi-award winning R&B singer Jeffrey Osborne set to tour SA in 2024

Fans of popular R&B singer Jeffrey Osborne will be delighted to know that he is coming to South Africa next year. Setting foot for the first time on South African soil, Osborne is coming for his “You Should Be Mine Tour”, which will take place in March commencing in Cape Town at the Grand Arena on the 20, followed by Pietermaritzburg Athletic Stadium in KwaZulu-Natal on the 24, and the final leg scheduled for the 28 at SunBet Arena in Pretoria.

Osborne began his professional singing career in 1969 with a popular funk and soul group called L.T.D. He was originally brought on as the drummer and eventually became the lead vocalist. After more than ten years with the band, Osborne decided to pursue a solo career, which produced top hits such as “You Should Be Mine”, "Don't You Get So Mad", "Stay With Me Tonight" and a duet with Dionne Warwick, "Love Power".

He has earned five gold and platinum albums and received four Grammy nominations. Jeffrey Osborne. Picture: Supplied Osborne said: “I am so excited to be coming to South Africa for the first time. It has always been my wish to visit this country which has such a beautiful history and when the opportunity was presented, there was no way I was going to refuse. “ I am looking forward to meeting my fans from South Africa and seeing this beautiful country and what it has to offer. I want my fans to have the time of their lives, I promise them a good time.”

Tickets for Jeffrey Osborne’s South African tour are now available from TicketPro. Another R&B sensation set to visit SA next year is Joe Thomas. Thomas will take the stage at three locations across SA in April, the Sun City Superbowl in the North West, and the Grand Arena and GrandWest in Cape Town. Vertex Events’ executive director Thato Segaole said: “We are extremely proud to bring Joe back into the country. We are on a mission to make the shows a specially curated live moment.