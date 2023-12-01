Popular Cape Town drummer, Larnelle Gordon, is struggling to provide for his wife and three young children after he was diagnosed with a severe form of gout leaving him unable to work and do simple things such as typing a cellphone message. To raise money a benefit concert will take place on Sunday at Lounge021 Swingers at 4pm.

Larnelle, 34, from Goodwood has graced the stage with some of the best muso’s in South Africa such as Jonathan Butler, David Kramer, Lady Zamar, Alistair Izobell, Karen Kortje, Salome, Loyiso Bala and many more. At the age of 18, he was the drummer for the Take Note Band with Emo Adams and SAMA nominated band Blackcurrent with Clinton Viljoen and Tye Platinum. Gordon said that his faith has been put to the test, as he was unable to play at all due to a severe Tophaceous Gout which has left him wheelchair bound. He also suffers from epilepsy after he nearly drowned when he was 13. “It started at the age of 16 while I was studying at the music College, Xulon at the time, now called Cape Town Music Institute(CMI). I felt an unbearable pain in my toe and was later diagnosed with Severe Gout due to an excessive amount of uric acid in my body and genetics. It later spread throughout all the joints in my body.”

“It spread to my knees, feet and hands. I usually play with swollen joints but this time I can’t even type a message. I’ve had to cancel all my gigs. I’ve recently had an operation done on my right hand and I need a knee replacement too. I go for regular private check ups and uric acid drainage with no medical aid because the public hospitals are not doing much.” “There’s a special cocktail of medication which costs quite a penny that sort of works but I’m yet to find a cure. Drumming is my life so not being able to work for my family and playing drums is heartbreaking for me but I haven’t lost my faith,” said Larnelle. Ben Your Friend Youth Foundation alongside fellow musicians is hosting a benefit concert to assist with funding. The event will take place on Sunday at 021 Swingers Lounge at 4pm. Some of the artists performing include Bjorn Petersen, Lynette Reid, Sade Von S and many more. A minimum charge of R100 or any donation is welcome.