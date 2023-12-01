R&B sensation Joe Thomas is set to return to South Africa in 2024

Prepare to be swept away by the soulful beats of R&B legend Joe Thomas as he takes the stage at three locations across South Africa in April 2024. No stranger to performing in SA, Thomas previously graced the stage alongside Brian McKnight at the 2018 Stanbic Music Festival in Zambia.

Now, he's ready to serenade fans at the Sun City Superbowl on Saturday, April 27, followed by a soulful evening at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town, on Sunday, April 28. The grand finale is at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Tuesday, April 30. For those not familiar with Thomas, he's the genius behind hits like “I Wanna Know”, “All That I Am”, “Good Girls” and “Don’t Wanna Be A Player”.

The vocal dynamo is known for mixing in some hip-hop beats to add a fresh and exciting twist to his smooth sound. And let's not forget about his gospel roots, which shine through in the hits. The 2024 tour promises to elevate the live music experience. Vertex Events’ executive director Thato Segaole said: “We are extremely proud to bring Joe back into the country. We are on a mission to make the shows a specially curated live moment. Production, live music and a gathering of R&B music lovers will be the main focus.”