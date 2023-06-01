Msaki, Vusi Nova and Ami Faku to wow crowds at National Arts Festival 2023

South African music stars Msaki, Vusi Nova and Ami Faku are set to headline the 2023 National Arts Festival (NAF), in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, later this month. Set to take place at various venues around Makhanda, from June 22 to July 2, the National Arts Festival, promises to be a celebration of music, creativity, and culture, providing an unforgettable experience for the festival goers.

Nova will be performing on June 24, showcasing his smooth and soulful voice. As an accomplished musician with successful albums and hit songs, such as “Thandiwe”, “As’phelelanga”, and “Ndizakulinda”, he is sure to deliver a memorable performance. Msaki, the 2022 Standard Bank Young Artist (SBYA) for Music, will take the stage on June 30. Known for her soulful and introspective music, blending folk, soul, and jazz, Msaki’s performance promises to be a captivating experience.

Her SBYA work, including the “Embo Time Travel Experiment” stage performance and the “Del’ukufa: (Dare to Die)” multi-media exhibition, adds an extra layer of creativity and depth to her presence at the festival. Faku, recognised for her emotive vocals and profound lyrics, will grace the stage on July 1 and July 2. Her songs, such as “Pearls to Swine”, “Bluebird”, and “Blood, Guns, and Revolutions”, have resonated with audiences and established her as a shining star in the South African music scene.

In addition to the performances, Msaki will host creativity workshops in collaboration with the Black Power Station, which includes an indigenous instrument-making workshop facilitated by KHNYSA. These workshops will include the celebration of ancient future sounds and alternative Africa music and the discussions on the legacy of traditional music legend Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni. The cultural icon died on 23 December 2022 at St Mary's Hospital in Mthatha after “a relatively long illness”.