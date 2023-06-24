National Arts Festival 2023 promises an unforgettable experience as local and global artists showcase their talent

The National Arts Festival (NAF) in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, is underway showcasing the talent of local and global creatives. The festival, which is in its 49th instalment, has been a significant contributor to South Africa’s arts and culture scene for nearly five decades.

NAF CEO Monica Newton told IOL Entertainment that this year’s event was all about the people. “Welcoming everybody – guests artists and technicians from all over the world – to NAF, as always, is such a privilege. It’s such a special thing to be able to do,” said Newton. “It’s different every year, and that’s probably what I find most exciting. Every artist, every crafter, every vendor, every restaurant, brings something new the National Arts Festival.”

Newton said she enjoyed engaging people and being a part of their conversations, whether they were waiting in queues or exploring the exhibitions and performances “It’s all about the people – people on stage, people in theatres, people in the village green, people wandering through the monument, looking at exhibitions – it's the people that make the festival extra special.” This year, dance takes the spotlight, with notable performances, such as Gregory Maqoma’s "Exit/Exist," Mamela Nyamza's "Hatched Ensemble" and Jazzart Dance Theatre's triple bill "Requiem," "Survive" and "In Body as One".

Maqoma, who recently announced his retirement from the stage, expressed his desire to focus on mentoring young creatives and passing his legacy to the next generation. “I’m currently finishing off my obligations with other theatres, locally and internationally, and this is a programme that will take me to the end of 2024,” Maqoma said. “The end of 2024 is when the curtain really comes down for my life on stage, and it will allow me to focus on the things that I’m more passionate about, like mentoring and ensuring that the legacy that I have lived for 33 years is passed on to another generation.

“There are already other people who are living that legacy and it is so wonderful to watch them grow, people like Musa Motha, who was the finalist in ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. “To see those kinds of legacies being lived… is fulfilling and I know that with time and more dedication, I can produce a lot more Musas,” added Maqoma. Dance Umbrella 2012.Prog_02.The Market Theatre.17 February 2012.'Exit/Exist' concept and choreography by Gregory Maqoma and Vuyani Dance Theatre.Music performed by Complete - Bubele Mgele, Linda thobela,Happy Motha and Bonginkosi Zulu withguitarist Giuliano Modarelli.Photograph: John Hogg/Dance Umbrella.Photograph by John Hogg. Another notable dance production to look out for is Mamela Nyamza’s “Hatched Ensemble”.

“Mamela had brought ‘Hatched’ to the festival before. ‘Hashed Ensemble’ is an extension of that work including additional dancers and musicians; it’s a real extravaganza,” Newton said. The piece is performed by 10 ballet-trained dancers and includes an opera singer and an African-tradition instrumentalist. It conveys deeply personal and challenging issues of tradition and artists’ evolving contexts within creative industries.

Jazz enthusiasts can look forward to the Jazz Festival, which boasts a line-up of local and international musicians, among them Linda Sikhakhane, Paul Hanmer, Kesivan Dev Naidoo, Darren English and Carlo Mombelli. The festival also hosts the National Youth Jazz Festival, bringing together young musicians from across the country, for mentorship and networking opportunities. “It’s always amazing to see young people interact with professionals, jamming, performing, learning and creating. Jazz is a genre that lends itself so well to that kind of interaction and collaboration, so the Jazz Festival is always an interesting space,” Newton said.

NAF 2023 will also pay tribute to the life and music of traditional Xhosa legend Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni. A dedicated listening space is set up at the festival to celebrate Madosini’s life and legacy, giving festival-goers an opportunity to engage with her music. Madosini. Picture: Supplied Additionally, the festival will feature Lulama Masimini's research piece, “Umkhondo”.

The theatrical work explores the Xhosa ritual of "ukubuyisa", which involves the act of returning to one’s ancestral home, for healing and reconnection. The festival is further enriched by the presence of the Standard Bank Young Artists of 2022, who represent diverse artistic fields and will be showcasing their new projects. The group includes Lady Skollie (visual arts); Koleka Putuma (poetry); Mahlatsi Mokgonyana and Billy Langa, aka Theatre Duo (theatre); Thamsanqa "Thami" Majela (dance); Linda Sikhakhane (jazz); and Msaki (music).