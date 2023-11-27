No plans this festive season? No worries, here’s where you can have fun

As hard as it is to believe, the festive season is basically here. Christmas decorations are going up and Mariah Carey is back on the music charts. The festive season in South Africa for many is the perfect time to unwind and be with your loved ones and sometimes the best way is to go outside and experience something new.

Call it the after-effects of the lockdown but everyone wants to be outside and thankfully there is plenty to do with the entertainment scene back on its feet. This festive season’s gig guide is filled with something for everyone, young or old and it’s not all just about groove parties across the country. As summer approaches, embrace the spirit of adventure and family togetherness.

Across the country Corona Sunsets Summer Tour Corona Sunsets Summer will be travelling across the country catching the best sunset. Having kicked off in October and running till December 29 the music and lifestyle tour is one to catch.

From an island to a botanical garden and other extraordinary venues, the tour includes events in Cape Town, Polokwane, Johannesburg, Mbombela, Durban, Pretoria, Hartbeespoort, Sun City, Knysna and Plettenberg Bay, featuring some of the best DJs and music artists to unwind, relax and enjoy SA’s finest sunsets, in the outdoors. For tickets and more information visit: corona.howler.co.za Metro FM Heatwave

'The party that never stops' will be taking place across the country at various venues and once again bring heat to party goers. Shimza, DJ Maphorisa, DJ Kent, Young Stunna, Oscar Mbo, Somizi, Boohle, Murumba Pitch, Lamiez and Lerato Kganyago are among the artists that have been announced for the Johannesburg edition taking place on December 9 at The Park at Emperors Palace. Tickets are available on Computicket.

Johannesburg Carnival City’s Big Top this December has a superb line-up of events with a mixture of Gospel concerts with the Spirit of Praise 9 and Dr Tumi taking the stage, as well as a comedy show with Skhumba and friends. Spirit of Praise 9 – Sunday, December 3, 2023

The showstopper all-star line-up includes award-winning minister, gospel singer and songwriter Benjamin Dube; gospel singer, Omega Khunou; singers Canaan Nyathi and Ayanda Ntanzi and many more. DATE: Sunday, December 3, 2023 TIME: Show starts at 17.00

COST: Tickets start at R295 and can be purchased via Computicket RESTRICTIONS: No under 03s Skhumba's Weekend Comedy Special – Saturday, December 9, 2023

Skhumba Hlophe’s 5th One Man Special ‘As I Was Saying’ toured around the country from September 2022 until July 2023. The one-man show was well received with great enthusiasm and attendance. Now Hlophe is bringing the extremely successful comedy ensemble to Carnival City. DATE: Saturday, December 9, 2023

TIME: Show starts at 19.00 COST: Tickets start at R275 and can be purchased via Computicket RESTRICTIONS: No under 18s

The Victory Concert with Dr Tumi – Saturday, December 16,2023 Get ready for an unforgettable evening of gospel and soul with the multi-award-winning, Dr Tumi. Guests can expect an atmosphere charged with the euphoria of faith, unity, and celebration. Dr Tumi's soulful voice, backed by a talented ensemble, will elevate your spirit and leave you craving more. The Victory Concert will not only feature his chart-topping hits, but also introduce new and inspiring music that is sure to captivate all in attendance.

DATE: Saturday, 16 December 2023 TIME: Show starts at 19.00 COST: Ticket costs start at R200 and can be purchased via Computicket

RESTRICTIONS: No under 3s Pretoria North Hey Neighbour

In less than a month, thousands of neighbours from far and wide will descend on the small Tshwane town for the first annual Hey Neighbour, which is set to make history on the continent. The festival's line-up includes over 100 performing artists across various genres and backgrounds. Artists such as H.E.R, Rema, Kendrick Lamar, Khalid, The Chainsmokers, Sho Madjozi and Kelvin Momo have been announced. DATE: December 8-10, 2023

VENUE: Legends Adventure Farm, Pretoria TIMES: Gates open at noon, and close at midnight TICKETS: Phase 3 Tickets available now! (Only for the 18 and above crew)

Soul Inspired concert presented by Kaya 959 and SPAR Featuring some of South Africa’s most popular gospel artists, Soul Inspired provides much-needed soul replenishment as 2023 winds down and heads into the Festive Season. Soul Inspired will include live performances by Takie Ndou, Sbu Noah, Winnie Mashaba, Dumi Mkokstad, Bethusile (Mcinga) and Ntokozo Mbambo.

Date: Saturday December 9 Venue: Mosaiek Teatro, 1 Danielle street, Fairland, Randburg. Time: 6 - 10pm

Price: R250 per person Tickets are now available from www.ticketpro.co.za Cape Town

TRIBUTE TO QUEEN It’s a Kinda Magic Experience the magic of Queen with It’s a Kinda Magic at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Saturday, December 9.

During the show the cast will perform all of Queen’s greatest hits and rock anthems, and fans can expect to experience the spectacle, the grandeur and all the energy of legendary band and frontman, Freddy Mercury. Date: Saturday December 9 Time: 8pm to 10:15pm (doors open at 7pm)

Venue: Grand Arena Cost: From R335 to R435 (http//itickets.co.za) TRIBUTE TO WHITNEY HOUSTON

The Greatest Love of All Fans of Whitney Houston should not miss the acclaimed international tribute to the Star at the Grand Arena, GrandWest on Saturday, December 2. Belinda Davids brings Houston’s musical legacy to life in a tribute concert described as “mind-blowingly” accurate.

David’s vocal talent has been showcased on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, Showtime at the Apollo and as winner of the BBC’s ‘Even Better than the Real Thing’. Date: Saturday December 2 Time: 8pm to 10:15pm (doors open at 7pm)

Venue: Grand Arena Cost: From R335 to R435 (http//itickets.co.za) Holly, Jolly Christmas with The Galileo this December!

The holiday season is about to get a lot merrier as The Galileo Open Air Cinema has announced its festive outdoor movie screenings for December. Ushering in the festivities with a carefully curated movie schedule, prepare to be transported to a world of holiday enchantment with The Galileo Open Air Cinema's Christmas-themed movie line-up, perfect for the entire family. Screenings start Wednesday, December 20, 2023, at Kirstenbosch Garden, doors open at 6pm, and before the movie begins, be sure to partake in giant lawn games, greet fellow movie lovers and spread Christmas love.

Early booking for special screenings is recommended. Ignite Secrets of Summer: Cape Town’s Premier New Year's Eve Festival This New Year's Eve, global sensation G-Eazy will perform in South Africa for the first time, electrifying the stage at Ignite Secrets of Summer - the nation's iconic New Year's celebration.

Ignite Secrets of Summer New Year's Eve Lifestyle Music Festival will be hosted at UCT Rugby Fields in Cape Town on Sunday, December 31, 2023, from 2pm to 3am Tickets for Ignite Secret of Summer are available at: qkt.io/secrets Here are more fun things happening in Cape Town in December Regent Road Social, Sea Point Main Road from 12pm, Dec 2

Hypnotic Nights, Festive Fantasy, The Pole Project studio, Dec 2 Picnic & Acro Fun Day, Kirstenbosch Gardens, 11.30am for Noon, Dec 9 Fitchella, Camps Bay High School, 9am - 4pm, Dec16 - Tickets at https://www.quicket.co.za/events/235995-fitchella-fitness-festival/

KwaZulu Natal Clansthal Seasonal Craft Market On Sunday 10 December, the Cunningham family will open their home as a venue for a craft market. Over forty stalls that have been carefully selected will be offering a variety of quality products.

This boutique craft market provides a platform for the Clansthal Conservancy to raise funds for the conservancy’s projects in the area. Date: Sunday December 10, 2023 Time: 9am until 2pm

Venue: 111 Pig & Whistle Drive, Clansthal Comedy with Karou Charou “Certified Madhir” Karou Charou returns to the stage with his new one-man comedy show “Certified Madhir” and he will be performing at Wild Coast Sun’s Tropical Nites Theatre for one night only on Saturday, December 16, 2023 – a show not to be missed.

The enigmatic and charismatic Karou Charou, who is also fondly referred to as KC, first stepped onto the stage 15 years ago and has since been selling out shows nationwide, performed in Australia and he has also been the face of a Mc Donald’s TV commercial. KC’s trademark bling , outrageous costumes and dark glasses form part of the hilarious act that brings down the packed house, time and time again. DATE: Saturday, 16 December 2023

TIME: 7:30pm – 10:30pm COST: Tickets start at R150 and can be purchased via Quicket. Cash tickets will also be available at the door, two hours before the show VENUE: Tropical Nites Theatre at Wild Coast Sun Main Bizana Road, Port Edward, South Africa