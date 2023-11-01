Magic828’s Most Capetonian Capetonian winners announced

The Most Capetonian Capetonian competition, as heard on Magic828 radio station on weekdays between 6-10am with Bobby Brown, came to an end at the Lagoon Beach Hotel in Milnerton over the weekend. The competition had listeners being given a daily clue which they had to try to decipher, and a daily winner was chosen. At the end of the week, the winners went head-to-head until one final weekly winner remained, who went into the final and walked away with a Gizzu hamper.

The 15 weekly winners then gathered at the Lagoon Beach hotel and were sent off on their ways with Bobby doing a live version of the game through Magic828. The participants had to figure out clues and visit different locations across the Mother City, with the first-place prize being a trip for two to Paris, France during the month of love next year, courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines. The game started at 10am and finished at 1.30pm when Bobby called all the winners back and the grand winner was announced. The winners were chosen not by the person who arrived first, but by mileage and keeping a score of who visited the most places while following all the clues.

The types of questions posed to the participants from the Live version on Sunday, October 29, included: Q: Find the nearby “garden” where no fruits are forbidden. Beyond Mozambik, you’ll be framed to take the pic that is a must. A: Go to Eden on the Bay at Big Bay and take a picture of yourself at the Table Mountain tourism frame.

Q: Staying alongside the coast, turn down to harvest some milk. You’ll need a pic where saviours are contained. A: Go to Melkbosstrand and take a picture at the NSRI office (inside a container on the beach). Winners 1st Place - Gavin McGee. Prize: Set of double tickets to Paris, France, courtesy of Ethiopian Airlines.

2nd Place - Belinda Herbert. Prize: R10,000 worth of advertising on Magic Breakfast, and luggage courtesy of AP Jones. 3rd Place - Tom Brennan. Prize: R5,000 worth of advertising on Magic Breakfast, and luggage courtesy of AP Jones Steven Taylor, Commercial, Sales and Marketing Manager at Magic828AM said: “The competition was a great success, we want to thank all our listeners who took part as well as our sponsors Gizzu, AP Jones, Lagoon Beach Hotel as well as Ethiopian Airlines. We are looking at our Season 2 starting early in the new year. Stay listening to Magic828AM for more winning as well as those familiar favourites from the 80’s, 90’s and 2000’s.”