Baby born with rare 12cm tail covered in hair and skin

The premise of the book was the emergence of hybrid babies that were born part human, part animal.

As far-fetched as it sounded, a mom in Mexico recently gave birth to a girl with a rare condition – true tail.

According to “The Mirror”, the baby was born via C-section at a rural hospital. Doctors noticed an appendage measured 5.7cm in length.

The condition is so rare that the birth was entered into the Journal of Paediatric Surgery, noting that “the child had no previous history of radiation exposure, or infections during pregnancy”, and she was born to “two healthy parents” in their late twenties.