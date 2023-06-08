Second-hand baby market in South Africa: The reality of parenting on a tight budget

For parents-to-be and new parents, one of the biggest financial challenges is affording everything your new baby needs. From nappies and wipes to clothes and furniture, the costs can add up quickly, leaving new parents feeling financially drained and struggling to make ends meet. That's one of the reasons why the second-hand baby market has boomed in South Africa in recent years.

The second-hand baby items market is estimated to be worth around a billion rand and is primarily driven by low-income families who are looking to save money. First-time parents in South Africa spend, on average, upwards of R100 000 a year raising a child, and nursery set-up costs alone can be more than R5 000. The prevalence of poverty and unemployment means that many prospective and first-time parents can hardly afford the expenses that come with giving birth, let alone raising a child.

This reality has contributed greatly to the popularity of the second-hand baby market, which enables parents to save money and still provide for their little ones. Almost anything a baby might need at a discounted price can be found online, at flea markets or second-hand stores as well as on the popular Facebook Marketplace. With items such as cots, prams, car seats, and clothes exchanged among parents, the second-hand baby market has grown into a thriving industry.

However, it's important to note that while purchasing second-hand baby items may save parents money, it's not entirely without risks. Picture: Sasha Kim Pexels According to Catherine Jacoby, marketing manager at Babies R Us, parents should be aware of the risks of buying second-hand baby goods because some second-hand baby goods can have serious consequences for your child's safety and health.

According to a report last year by Mercari in the United States, 62% of parents purchased second-hand baby and kid products last year, with 58.7% of those surveyed doing so to save money. This trend is likely to continue as more families seek financial relief in the face of rising costs. “There are several challenges in the second-hand infant goods market. The primary one being the lack of regulation and meeting safety standards, which means it is difficult to ensure the quality and safety of the products,” said Jacoby. She notes that South Africa does not have its own set of safety standards in place to regulate many infant-related products, particularly those created locally.

According to a report by Kids in Danger, a non-profit organisation focused on children's product safety, last year, the United States had the highest number of children's product recalls since 2013, impacting everything from baby products to kids' clothes and toys. More than five million units of children's products were recalled in 2022 alone, including prams and baby swings, the report revealed. In order to ensure that products like car seats, high chairs, prams and cots follow current safety requirements, haven't been recalled and don't have any peeling paint, chipping or missing parts, experts advise buying them brand new.

This ensures that the product is thoroughly tested for safety, that you are notified if there are any problems and that you are assured of the safety of the product, emphasised Jacoby. Additionally, used baby items may contain bacteria or viruses, which can cause serious illnesses in infants. It is important to clean and inspect them thoroughly before allowing your child to use them. As much as these items may be affordable, parents should still conduct due diligence to make sure that they are getting only high-quality equipment that meets up-to-date safety standards.