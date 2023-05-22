What to consider when buying a baby stroller/pram

Being a first-time parent is scary, yet exciting. Shopping for your unborn baby is can be a highly anticipated activity. Be mindful of spending on things you don’t need like a wet wipes warmer. You’ll probably use it in the first two weeks until you realise that using cool wipes on the baby’s bum does no harm.

There are certain things you can’t compromise on like the car seat and the stroller. Ronald Govender Dis-Chem Baby City FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) executive, advises parents to do their research when searching for prams and strollers. Safety first

The first thing to look for when choosing your baby’s stroller or pram are the safety features. The stroller should meet the mandatory safety standard, have a five-point restraint harness and easy-to-use brake system and have good suspension, which plays a crucial role in ensuring a smooth and comfortable ride for your baby. Look beyond aesthetics

Don’t be easily influenced by how cute the stroller might look on your Instagram pictures. Forget about the aesthetic and consider the design, durability, innovative features and how you will get around when you’re using the pram. Look for quality materials and features that will make travelling with your baby easier such as adjustable handles, adjustable seats, and storage compartments. Baby’s comfort

This one is not up for discussion because it’s mandatory for your little one to have a joyful and comfortable ride. Choose prams or strollers that have soft cushions and have a good suspension to maintain comfortability. Let’s not forget the shelter to cover the baby from wind or sunburn. Size matters