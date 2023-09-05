Britney Spears is ‘relieved’ child support payments are about to stop: ‘It’s time for Kevin to get a job!’

Britney Spears is "relieved" that her child support payments to Kevin Federline will soon stop. The 41-year-old pop star tied the knot with Kevin, 45, in 2004 and has sons Jayden, 18, and 17-year-old Sean with him but he got full custody upon their divorce in 2007 and now an insider has claimed just days ahead of her eldest's 18th birthday that she is "tired" of having to pay a reported $20,000 (around R383,840) a month to her ex-husband.

A source told DailyMail.com: "Britney is relieved that Sean is turning 18 on September 14 because she is tired of paying Kevin the insane amount of money he is getting." Following the divorce, Kevin moved from California and now lives in Hawaii with his current wife Victoria Prince, a teacher. In California, child support payments end when a child graduates high school, and in Hawaii, support payments could go on until the child reaches the age of 23 but under the revised statute 576B-611 (2016), the "state that is determined to have issued the initial controlling order governs the duration of the obligation of support", meaning that the payments should end on Sean's birthday.