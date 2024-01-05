Cape Town family desperate to find missing teddy, offers reward

A Cape Town toddler has been left devastated by the loss of her favourite teddy bear at the Tweede Nuwe Jaar celebrations, also known as the Minstrel Carnival, in Cape Town. Now the family of three-year-old Ziyah Jacobs has offered a reward to anyone who finds the purple bear.

Her grandmother Juleiga Rorich, 66, said she accidentally dropped the toy while crossing Strand Street as they hurried to get home. Rorich said: “Ziyah was given the teddy bear when she was just two months old by her aunty as a present. She sleeps with it every night and calls it ‘My Baby’.”

Ziyah’s purple teddy bear. Picture: Supplied Rorich said on Tuesday, little Ziyah made sure they brought her baby along to see the Coon Carnival. “We can’t go anywhere without it. When we were going home I was carrying Ziyah, a cushion, the doll and guiding the children to cross safely over the road. The road was so busy.”

She explained she accidentally dropped the toy and when she realised it was missing, a frantic search began, saying: “I couldn’t believe it and I looked everywhere, even in the bins. “The people probably thought I am mal (mad) but I know how important it is to her. We looked till late in the night but nobody nearby saw it. “Ziyah is so upset and did not even sleep on Tuesday night.

“We ask anyone who may have found it to please contact us. We will give a small reward to anyone who can help us find it.”