Charlize Theron determined to teach her kids to be accepting of other people

Charlize Theron is determined to teach her kids to be accepting of other people. The Oscar-winning actress - who has adopted children Jackson and August - has revealed that she's keen to instil good values in her children.

Theron, 48, told 'RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked': "I want [my kids] to grow up in a world where they know what it means to accept what’s not you, what is different and love that, to not be scared of that, and to embrace it, and that’s my job as a mom. "I feel like we’re living in a day and age where our words can so easily be weaponised against us. "I worry about us as people and what we can do to each other, and how powerful it is when you love and how powerful it is when you hate. One destroys and one builds."

Theron previously revealed that her attitude towards life has been shaped by tragedy. The acclaimed actress came to realise that "you don’t have forever" in life, after experiencing tragedy during her younger years.