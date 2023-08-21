Charlize Theron silences rumours of bad plastic surgery: 'I’m just ageing'

The 48-year-old 'Monster' star insists she's happy to grow old gracefully without going under the knife, but she fears other people wonder whether she's changed her face because she now looks different to her younger years.

In an interview with Allure magazine, she explained: "My face is changing, and I love that my face is changing and ageing. People think I had a facelift. They’re like: ‘What did she do to her face?’ I’m like, ‘B****, I’m just ageing! It doesn’t mean I got bad plastic surgery. This is just what happens'."

Theron went on to call out the double standards which suggest men look better with age than women, adding: "I’ve always had issues with the fact that men kind of age like fine wines and women like cut flowers.

"I despise that concept and I want to fight against it, but I also think women want to age in a way that feels right to them. I think we need to be a little bit more empathetic to how we all go through our journey."