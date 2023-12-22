Dubai millionaire’s pregnant wife wants designer pram for her newborn, even if it’s not safe

Shopping for designer baby stuff is the best part of being pregnant, says a millionaire’s wife. A Dubai housewife took to TikTok to share a video of her and hubby shopping for baby accessories.

“My millionaire husband finally got me pregnant. I’m so happy. And the best part about being pregnant is of course shopping for a newborn,” said Linda Andrade (@lionlindaa). First on her list of items was a pram. She said she wanted a boujee stroller as she looked at different strollers at the Dior and Fendi stores.

The housewife said that she wanted the stroller to be so boujee that she must feel scared that she will get targeted when she leaves the house with her baby. In the video which has been viewed over 7 million times, she admitted that she doesn’t care about the safety of the pram. “All I really care about is how we look with it,” she said.

She unashamedly captioned the video: “Idc about being safe I care about looking GOOD.” The video showed her shopping for “push presents” as well. She said that if it’s a boy she wants a blue diamond, and if it’s a girl she wants a pink diamond.

She added that regardless of gender, she wanted a Birkin bag and a car as well. At the end of the video, she showed viewers the Dior pram they ended up buying.