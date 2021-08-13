Enhle Mbali thanks Black Coffee for son’s gift. Has the estranged couple called a truce?
Things haven’t been amicable between Enhle Mbali and her estranged husband Black Coffee lately.
From calling each other out over unpaid electricity bills to allegations of abuse, the former couple are known for airing their dirty laundry on social media.
But it appears a truce may have been called after the actress posted a picture of their son in his new “ride” on Instagram, thanking his dad for the thoughtful gift.
“Guess whose back at racing. Thanks #Dad☕️ #simplylive #simplylove #simplyenhle,” Mbali wrote.
The fashion designer and music producer are parents to two sons, and no doubt the tension between them became too much and strained relations even further.
In July, both threw separate birthday parties for Asante's sixth birthday.
Mbali went all out for a Super Mario-themed gathering, while Black Coffee treated Asante to a Sonic the Hedgehog party.
In November 2020, the Rockville star lost her court bid to have her estranged husband fork out millions of rand in legal fees and spousal and child maintenance.
According to Sunday World, Mbali said she had become accustomed to a lavish lifestyle of luxury cars, holidays and high taste in fashion, and Black Coffee could afford that as he earned R100 million a year as a DJ.
In the court ruling, the judge ordered that she get only R15 000 a month for spousal maintenance and R50 000 in child support.
This was in contrast to her demands, which included R131 000 in monthly maintenance, made up of R80 000 child maintenance for their two children, R30 000 for groceries and household items and R17 800 for her beauty cosmetics.