Getting the job done: A practical guide for parents working remotely

I have always looked at parents who worked with kids in the house with either wonder or disgust as a woman who is childless by choice. With all the interruptions, disputes among siblings, and demands for snacks, how could they possibly accomplish anything? I believed that these super parents either had children who were far more independent than my nieces and nephews or knew something about parenting that I did not.

All of my preconceived beliefs about working from home with children were put to a very serious (and difficult) test when Covid-19 happened. Millions of parents today have been forced into a brand-new world of balancing full-time jobs and full-time parenting in parallel as a result of lockdown. Although working from home with young children is obviously not ideal, there are methods to make it work. I discussed how to manage kids while working your career– and really get something done – with parents and a child psychologist. This is their best advice.

Plan everything Planning ahead is always a good idea in life, and working from home with children is no different. Experienced working-from-home parents stress the need of planning ahead to make the most of the day (or week). This frequently involves planning daily activities, particularly ones that your youngster can complete while you concentrate on your job.

This might take the form of printing out colouring sheets or book marking a maths homework, depending on the kids' ages. According to Melissa A, a mother of three who conducts music lessons from her house, "I save some homework for the kids to complete while I am teaching." "Such as worksheets, quiet reading, and educational iPad apps." Pre-planning may become more automatic the more experience you have with it. You might even wish to retain a written list of choices as you go.

I have a list of tasks kids can complete on their own that will give me at least 20 minutes of independent work time. Working-from-home mother Cindy J. explains: "I have them grouped by the type of job I need to accomplish and their ages.“ Follow a timetable Schedules are non-negotiable, if there's one thing I learnt from those who effectively balance working and raising a family. Everyone will know what to anticipate if you divide the day into manageable bits of time for yourself and your children.

Millions of parents today have been forced into a brand-new world of balancing full-time jobs and full-time parenting in parallel as a result of lockdown. Picture: Pexels/ Keira Burton According to Dr Roseann Capanna-Hodge, a psychologist and expert in paediatric mental health, having a written timetable posted on your door is crucial. If your youngster is unable to read, include images on your agenda and constantly engage them in conversation about how your day is going. Don't forget to discuss expectations with your children as well. According to Capanna-Hodge, "if you have an urgent meeting where you can't be interrupted, then let your child know in advance.

"It's crucial to demonstrate them and list the things they can accomplish in addition to simply giving them the overview. "Jack, these are the top five things you can do when mom is working," as an illustration. Be ready to modify as you go because schedules might change and job projects can occasionally be tossed into your lap at the last minute. (And be kind to yourself!) Don't be hard on yourself and try your best, advises Capanna-Hodge, if you can't arrange your schedule so that you and your kid can finish your job at optimum times.

Organise virtual playdates Children require social time just as adults do. But it might be difficult to get your little social butterfly to playdates when you're glued to calls all day, and it can be much more difficult to bring other kids around to your house. (Not to mention that keeping oneself physically apart during a pandemic could be necessary.) Thankfully, there are many methods for kids to communicate at home because of the accessibility of phone and internet communication.

Try setting up a regular virtual playdate with a buddy or even a weekly conversation with a distant relative for school-aged kids who are comfortable using a gadget. Virtual playdates are advantageous for parents who work from home: They not only give your child social connection, but they also keep them engaged so you may concentrate on your work. Divide the work equally with your partner

"If you have one, your partner needs to help, period," asserts Melissa P, a mother of two. Having the support of your child's other parent, if at all feasible, is essential for working from home with kids. Choose a non-stressful moment to decide on schedule specifics with your spouse or co-parent and then stick to them. It always helps to create clear expectations of who does what in the child care equation. Try to discover ways to get assistance from other members of your tribe if you are single. Even if there is social isolation due to the epidemic, many friends and neighbours would be happy to deliver food or help with laundry if you only let them know.