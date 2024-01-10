Independent Online
Good Samaritan comes to rescue of Cape Town toddler who lost her beloved teddy

Family of three-year-old Ziyah Jacobs offered a reward to anyone who found the purple bear. Picture: Supplied

Published 1h ago

Share

Three-year-old Ziyah Jacobs made headlines last week after her family offered a reward to anyone who picked up her purple teddy bear which was lost at the Tweede Nuwe Jaar (Cape Town Minstrels parade) celebrations in the Mother City.

At the time, her grandmother Juleiga  Rorich, 66, said she accidentally dropped the toy while crossing Strand Street as they hurried to get home.

She explained that the purple teddy was gifted to Ziyah when she was a baby and she was very attached to it.

The granny says just a day after appearing in the Daily Voice, she received a call from mom Donna Steyn.

Rorich said: “She [Donna] said her daughter had a teddy bear just like this one and we could fetch it. Ziyah just ran to the teddy and was so happy.

“The mom did not want a reward but we gave her daughter a gift to say thanks. It was nice to see there are still good people who understand what we went through.”

Nine-year-old Micah Steyn says Ziyah’s story saddened her and she was very happy to help.

She said: “I felt sad for her. I have a teddy that I am close to and I was sad to hear she is having sleepless nights. I have had the same teddy since I was two years old and named her Fluffy.

“It was nice to meet Ziyah, she is really cute and was shy. But I am glad I could help make her happy again.”

Micah Steyn and Ziyah Jacobs. Picture: Supplied

Daily Voice

Related Topics:

Cape TownWe CareCape FlatsInspiring PeopleChild Development