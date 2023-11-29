How to work from home with your children during the school holidays

With the school holidays coming up, many parents who work from home don’t have the option to send their kids off to their grandparents or special holiday care.
Trying to get work done with kids running around and distracting you can hinder your productivity and cause frustration.
On the other hand, it means that you do get to spend time with your little ones as well.
Therefore it’s vital that you somehow find a balance in order to get your work done in the process.
Here are some useful tips to help you navigate the already challenging world of remote working while balancing childcare responsibilities during the holidays.
Establish a routine
Creating a consistent daily schedule is crucial for both you and your children. Set specific work hours and communicate them clearly to your family. Plan breaks and activities for your children during this time to keep them occupied.
Designate a workspace
Dedicate a defined space in your home for work. This could be a separate room or a quiet corner where you can focus without distractions. Keep your workspace organised and create boundaries to separate work and family life.
Communicate expectations
Discuss expectations with your children about your work hours and what they can expect from you during that time. Explain the importance of quiet and uninterrupted periods, respect your workspace and working hours.
Create a child-friendly environment
Set up a designated play area or provide activities and toys to keep your children entertained. Consider age-appropriate games, puzzles, or educational activities that can occupy their time while you concentrate on work.
Plan activities
Prepare a list of engaging and enriching activities for your children to do during your work hours. This could include arts and crafts projects, reading books, watching videos, or playing interactive games. Be sure to rotate activities regularly to keep their interest levels high.
Be realistic and flexible
Understand that working from home with children requires flexibility. Be prepared to adapt your schedule and make adjustments as needed. There may be times when your children need extra attention or have unexpected needs, so remain flexible and ready to address those situations.
Take advantage of nap time and quiet time
If your children are young, utilise their nap time or quieter periods to tackle your most important tasks. Plan your work accordingly to maximize productivity during these moments.