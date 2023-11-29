How to work from home with your children during the school holidays

With the school holidays coming up, many parents who work from home don’t have the option to send their kids off to their grandparents or special holiday care. Trying to get work done with kids running around and distracting you can hinder your productivity and cause frustration.

On the other hand, it means that you do get to spend time with your little ones as well. Therefore it’s vital that you somehow find a balance in order to get your work done in the process.

Children can be a distraction. Picture: Pexels Ketut Subiyanto Here are some useful tips to help you navigate the already challenging world of remote working while balancing childcare responsibilities during the holidays. Establish a routine

Creating a consistent daily schedule is crucial for both you and your children. Set specific work hours and communicate them clearly to your family. Plan breaks and activities for your children during this time to keep them occupied. Designate a workspace Dedicate a defined space in your home for work. This could be a separate room or a quiet corner where you can focus without distractions. Keep your workspace organised and create boundaries to separate work and family life.

Communicate expectations Discuss expectations with your children about your work hours and what they can expect from you during that time. Explain the importance of quiet and uninterrupted periods, respect your workspace and working hours. Create a child-friendly environment

Set up a designated play area or provide activities and toys to keep your children entertained. Consider age-appropriate games, puzzles, or educational activities that can occupy their time while you concentrate on work. Plan activities Prepare a list of engaging and enriching activities for your children to do during your work hours. This could include arts and crafts projects, reading books, watching videos, or playing interactive games. Be sure to rotate activities regularly to keep their interest levels high.

Create a child-friendly area for your little ones. Picture: Pexels Anastasia Shuraeva Be realistic and flexible