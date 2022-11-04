'Is this family looking for another mom?’ Tweeps have field day with family’s au pair ad

South African Twitter users have come out and shared their views on a job advert looking for an all-in-one House Manager, Au Pair, Tutor and Personal Assistant, basically a stay at home mom (SAHM). According to the ad, the position exists within the Du Plessis Family in Modderfontein in Johannesburg.

Is this family looking for another mom? Yoh pic.twitter.com/catmebOv7l — Gugu “Princess Teacher” Dlamini 🇿🇦 (@ggdlams) November 2, 2022 The job requirements left Tweeps wondering if they would be able to fill this “special position”. The job requires the candidate to be a woman graduate, able to drive confidently and be between the ages 24 to 30. It offers R 22 000 a month, starting the first week of December 2022. According to the job ad, the job is a “professional extension” of the Du Plessis home and family.

The Du Plessis are looking for someone who is honest, friendly, professional, possesses good morals, hard-working, perfectionist, logical, responsible and organised. Now here is where things get interesting. Some of the responsibilities include preparing breakfast, lunch and dinner, driving the kids to and from school, taking the children to the doctor, if need be, working out a holiday programme, running errands, walking the family Jack Russell, doing grocery shopping on a Monday and Friday and also baking rusks. The user who posted the job on Twitter, Gugu “Princess Teacher” Dlamini, asked: “Is this family looking for another mom? Yoh.”

A user by the name of Watch The Throne responded: “Act professionally after teaching homework, dog walking and baking rusks?” Act professionally after teaching homework, dog walking and baking rusks? pic.twitter.com/ETnYnBCoYb — Watch The Throne (@Ntebogeng___) November 2, 2022 Another user, TK, said: “This is what young South Africans are doing in other countries especially America. They call it Au Pair. SA gov ships 100’z of graduates over seas to go and do this. Some seas the opportunity by getting there and studying further or look for other opportunities.” This is what young South Africans are doing in other countries especially America. They call it Au Pair. SA gov ships 100’z of graduates over seas to go and do this. Some seas the opportunity by getting there and studying further or look for other opportunities. — TK (@Tk_Cele) November 2, 2022 Granti M’coola, @CoolGranti, responded: “Idk about you but I'd take this job if i wasn't a man😂. Plus they're around the corner. I practically do half of these things anyway, might as well do it for money.”

