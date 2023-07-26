Kristen Bell lets young daughters drink non-alcoholic beer: 'Judge me if you want’

Kristen Bell lets her young children drink non-alcohol beer. The 43-year-old actress - who has daughters Lincoln, nine, and Delta, eight, with husband Dax Shepard - admitted it "sounds insane" but insisted "context is important" as she revealed how it comes from her nightly walks with her partner.

Appearing 'The Kelly Clarkson Show', she said: "He's a recovering addict, but he likes non-alcoholic beer, so he'd pop one open, he'd have [our oldest daughter] on his chest, and we'd walk and look at the sunset. "As a baby she was pawing at it, and sometimes she'd suck on the rim of it. So I think it feels to her like something special, something daddy, something family."

She reiterated that the drinks contained zero alcohol, and her children still sometimes request non-alcoholic beer when they're out for meals. She laughed: "We've been at restaurants where she's said, 'Do you have any non-alcoholic beer?' and I'm like... maybe we just keep that for home time.

"But then I'm also sort of like, you can judge me if you want, I'm not doing anything wrong. Like that's your problem." Bell previously opened up about her parenting approach, particularly when it comes to discussing topics like sobriety and mental health. Earlier this year, she told Real Simple: "There are all these 'hard topics' that don't have to be if you give the person on the other end your vulnerability and a little bit of credit."