Last minute Mother’s Day gift ideas that won’t cost you a thing

My mother recently turned 70 and it yet again highlighted how blessed I am to still have a mom at my age. Even as a write, it’s hard to find words that can fully express just how grateful I am for everything she does for our family. From teaching me everything I know about how to bathe my newborn baby to how to cook up a mean pot of mutton curry, there are lessons in my life that only my mom can share.

While mothers should be celebrated every day, Mother’s Day is the one day that a spotlight is shone on our moms. Even though we all know that it’s more of an opportunity for businesses to cash in on the adoration we all have for the leading ladies in our lives, we are nonetheless happy to spend what we can just to make mom look happy. If you walk into any store today you will be greeted with Mother’s Day displays. It’s the easiest, no-brainer, way to get mom a gift.

But does she really need more body lotion or a box of chocolates? As a mother of three, I’ve had my fair share of cute handmade cards and breakfasts in bed made by little hands, and it remains my favourite part of the day. Breakfast in bed is always a winner. Picture: Pexels I was recently asked what I would love for Mother’s Day and my immediate response was “silence”. A “me-day”.

Well, that’s just me of course. I don’t ask for much and it doesn’t cost a cent. If however, you’re still scrambling for something to gift your mom this Mother’s Day, here are a few ideas that will cost you little to nothing and still make her happy. Pamper her

A day at the salon is great, but it can cost a pretty penny. Create a home spa for her with all the bells and whistles. If there’s a grandchild who does a better job at man’s and pedis than salons do, get them to do hers. Do you know a thing or two about massaging? Then get in there and work your magic. Scented candles and her favourite tunes will enhance the experience. Get cooking Mom shouldn’t lift a finger on the day. In fact, she shouldn’t be anywhere near the kitchen. Work out a three-course menu and have the good cooks in the family whip up her favourite dishes. Make the effort to set a beautiful table – yes, that includes flower centrepieces and the good crockery. She can enjoy a fine-dining experience in the comfort of her own home.

