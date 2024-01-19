LOOK: North West flaunts her diamond grills while dad Kanye West is mocked for his R16-million mouth bling

North West has flaunted a set of diamond teeth grills after her dad Kanye West showed off his metallic ‘dentures’. The 10-year-old daughter of the rapper, 46, and his ex-wife Kim Kardashian, 43, took to TikTok to display her mouth bling in a post shared to her and her mom’s joint account on the platform.

North was seen in the snap parting her lips with her fingers to reveal the sparkling stones on her lower teeth and two of her upper teeth. She had four teeth covered entirely with diamonds while a few others were simply outlined with the stones, and she captioned the snap: “Random.” Kardashian also wrote: “The things, my daughter makes on my phone ha ha.”

Other images posted with the grills image included North and her friends at a basketball game. @kimandnorth Iconic ♬ original sound - Gospel Girl 🕊️

It’s unclear whether North was referencing her dad’s new look after he showed off his mouth bling on Wednesday. He compared the metal strip across the top row of his teeth to the metallic teeth of James Bond villain Jaws. It was initially rumoured West had his real teeth removed, but the cosmetic dentist responsible for the work confirmed he still had his original gnashers beneath the dentures-style design, which is said to have cost $850,000 (about R16-million).

Dr Thomas Connelly told Complex: “He did not have his teeth removed. He still has a full dentition. Healthy and happy.” Dr Connelly, who worked with cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi to complete West’s look, also explained the rapper had received fixed prosthodontics, which are grills adhered to the teeth. He also told the Daily Mail: “(Kanye) was a pleasure to work with every step of the process.

“His vision for designing unique art transcends the dental progression.