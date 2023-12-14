Independent Online
Thursday, December 14, 2023

WATCH: North West joins Ye on stage and dances to her featured track

North West. Picture: Instagram

North West. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

It looks like celebrity kids are truly following in their parents’ footsteps. First, we saw Drake’s son Adonis make his music debut this year, and now it’s North West’s turn.

North has been making waves with her bold presence on social media. In addition to playfully teasing her mom, Kim Kardashian, almost every day, this daughter of a once-powerful couple is now making a name for herself in the music world.

At just 10 years old, North has earned several titles, including the unofficial Gen Alpha fashion police captain, Calabasas lemonade scammer, special FX make-up expert, Kim K’s number one roaster and fashion critic, and budding voice actor.

And now, her list of accomplishments includes performing alongside her dad.

During the performance, North West spat a few bars on one of the songs Kanye premiered at the album listening event, delivering the line, “It's your bestie. Miss Miss Westie. Don’t try to test me. It’s gonna get messy.”

Oh we know how messy it can get, but also it’s giving cute Adonis vibes. The future star can be seen dancing and singing alongside other popular rappers in the music industry.

@PopCrave posted: “North West dances to her featured track at the #Vultures Rave in Miami.”

@javieraliaga_ commented: “Better than Nicki Minaj and Taylor Swift, I SAID WHAT I SAID.”

While @SweetySofiaaa wrote: “Adonis type flow😭😭.”

Other tweeps felt that it’s a little strange to have a 10-year-old exposed to raves. @pipsfinder commented: “she shouldn’t be doing stuff like this but okay.”

@crueltoowell highlighted: “Isn’t this the dad that didn’t want his daughter on tiktok but she’s at a rave???”

Another tweep @simply11300 chimed in and wrote: “I see a spoiled girl who should be sleeping to study the next day. But her mother is known for her vanity and being notoriously superficial. Poor girl!”

Related Topics:

Kardashians2023Kanye WestMusicInternationalTwitterViralCeleb twarsCelebrity Gossip