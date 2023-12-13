Nhlanhla Nciza, Prince Kaybee, Pearl Thusi and more Mzansi celebrities pay tribute to Zahara

Her family released a statement on Tuesday, confirming the 36-year-old had passed away on Monday “surrounded by family and loved ones.” As the music industry mourns her passing, many have taken to various platforms to pay tribute to the legendary singer. Musician and fashion designer Nhlanhla Mafu, who was previously married to TS Records co-owner TK Nciza, shared on Instagram her reaction to the news. Zahara briefly stayed with the former couple during her early career days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nhlanhla Mafu (@nhlanhla_mafu) “Aah Mazet mfethu😢Nxese sis, nxese mntasekhaya💔🕯 Condolences to the Mkutukana family and all her loved ones 🤍🕯🕊,” she wrote.

DJ and music producer Prince Kaybee shared a heartfelt tribute to the musician who he acknowledged how her music touched him. “What a sad moment, thank you for pouring your heart out through music sister, may your beautiful soul rest easy, you TOUCH MANY including me with your undeniable talent,” he wrote on X.

What a sad moment, thank you for pouring your heart out through music sister, may your beautiful soul rest easy, you TOUCH MANY including me with your undeniable talent🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾. pic.twitter.com/feD1blbvKw — K A B I L L I O N (@PrinceKaybee_SA) December 12, 2023 Actress, presenter and producer Minnie Dlamini in her tribute revealed how Zahara checked on her when she went through her public drama. “My heart is so sore 💔 Not only was she an incredible talent but she had a heart of gold! I remember her being one of the few people that reached out to me to check if I was ok amidst my drama.

“We shared a beautiful bond of sisterhood that I will forever cherish ❤️ 2023 started with a legendary loss and it’s decided to hit our industry again!!! Rest in power, and thank you Bulelwa for your indelible contribution to music 🕊️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Minnie Dlamini (@minniedlamini)

Somizi Mhlongo, Pearl Thusi, Thembi Seete, Berita, Anele Mdoda, Thandiswa Mazawi, Nathi Mankayi and more have acknowledged the music icon’s passing on social media. Zahara was admitted to hospital in early November after complaining about physical pain. Her family was forced to release a statement following various reports of her suffering from liver complications. She died on Monday evening surrounded by her family. She is survived by her fiancé Mpho Xaba, who in November paid lobola for his bride, her sisters and parents.