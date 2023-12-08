The distressing news has recently been confirmed by Zahara's family and team, revealing that the singer and songwriter is currently receiving medical care. Nova, sharing his sentiments with the media, recounted the last time he spoke to Zahara when she radiated health and joy.

The “Ndikuthandile” hitmaker disclosed that they were actively preparing for an upcoming international performance, heightening the unexpected shock of the subsequent events. He said: "She was okay, doing perfectly fine. We were sorting out details for a gig in Mozambique and she was looking forward to it and then this happened.” Sources close to Zahara's family have reported severe scarring of her liver, hinting at the potential need for a liver transplant.

This unforeseen development has left Zahara's friends, colleagues and fans deeply worried, prompting an outpouring of prayers for her swift recovery across Mzansi. In an interview with "The South African", Nova revealed that he has been diligently visiting Zahara daily. Although there are glimpses of progress on certain days, he shared the heart-wrenching reality of witnessing her alternating between improvement and regression.

He expressed his deep concern, revealing how difficult it is for him to see Bulelwa, typically lively and expressive, in a subdued state. “At the moment she is not awake or speaking and I am praying and hoping that today when I visit her she will be awake,” he said. Nova and the rest of South Africa remains steadfast in their prayers.