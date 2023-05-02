LOOK: Princess Charlotte turns 8 and she’s a mirror image of her dad

A new photograph of Princess Charlotte has been released to mark the young royal’s eighth birthday. The Prince and Princess of Wales’ daughter has a huge smile on her face in the new summery portrait taken by her mother, Catherine, in a garden chair.

The image is captioned: "Wishing Princess Charlotte a very happy birthday! 8 tomorrow." In the comments section underneath the snap, which was shared on the royal couple's official Instagram page, many have said how much Charlotte looks like her father.

Catherine – who also has Prince George, nine, and five-year-old Prince Louis with the future king – is a keen photographer and takes a new picture for each of her children’s birthdays. A few days prior to Charlotte’s birthday, she and Catherine, and reportedly some of her friends, attended a performance of “Cinderella” by the Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada at the Royal Opera House in London. A fellow audience member tweeted: “First visit to @TheRoyalOpera in @CoventGardenLDN to see #Cinderella. Wonderful ballet with fabulous performances by a great cast. And who should be in the audience? The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte and her friends.”

Charlotte loves dancing, and in 2018, the pair attended a rehearsal of “The Nutcracker” at the legendary venue. The youngster also started dance lessons from an early age. Catherine said in 2017: “She absolutely loves it.”