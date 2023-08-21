LOOK: Rachel Kolisi and kids touch down in Paris while Siya makes spectacular comeback against Wales

The Kolisi clan had much to celebrate this past weekend. After months of packing and sorting out visa issues, Rachel Kolisi, along with kids Nic and Keziah, landed in Paris, the City of Lights.

Her husband, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi didn’t fair too badly as well. After returning from a serious knee injury in April, Kolisi helped the Springboks achieve a 52-16 win over Wales in their Rugby World Cup warm-up match. And while Rachel and the rest of the family couldn’t be in Cardiff to revel in the win, she celebrated from Paris.

Taking to Instagram, the mom of two gave her followers an account of their big move to France. A few hours after landing, Rachel posted a series of pictures of her and the kids settling in following their flight. “Day 1! (Don’t worry I won’t do a post everyday 😂)

“We had the kindest driver pick us up with fresh orange juice and chocolate croissants this morning. “The kids slept well on the flight I only got about two hours in,” she wrote.

Their introduction to the French capital didn't come without its hiccups. After discovering Paris wasn't big on air conditioning, Rachel made a note to get some fans asap.

She also joked, “The kids and I are going to learn how to say ‘where is the grocery store?’ In French to save us another two hour walk.” But they seem to be taking things in their stride. Their move to Paris also means they can watch Kolisi’s World Cup matches, with France being the host country for this year’s event. After the World Cup, Kolisi will officially be joining French club Racing 92.