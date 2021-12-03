LOOK: Siya Kolisi finally gets to meet his biggest little fan

Getting to meet your idol has got to be way up there on the list of best Christmas presents ever! When Joseph Mpyana’s son Amani celebrated his third birthday, dressed up as his sports hero Siya Kolisi, I doubt that he ever imagined actually meeting the captain of the South African rugby team.

But then Mpyana’s Instagram post showing the little man dressed up in his green and gold Bokke kit, a re-creation of the celebratory moment when Siya Kolisi lifts the Webb Ellis Trophy after the Rugby World Cup finals in 2019, caught the eye of the Kolisi. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joey Mpyana (@joseph_mpyana)

The rugby legend commented on Mpyana’s post, writing “Love this so much”. Kolisi then reposted the images on his own Instagram account with the caption: “This means more ! @joseph_mpyana.” Kolisi was so taken by the little Amani that he decided to arrange to meet the little boy and his family. Taking to his Instagram account, the Sharks player posted a series of images holding up a the little guy who, from the look on his face, seemed shocked to be in the arms of his hero.

