Lwandle Ndaba’s diss track reignites conversation on effects of divorce on kids

Sophie Ndaba’s son, Lwandle Ndaba, has released a song that implies that businessman Max Lichaba had been physically abusive towards his mother. He blames Lichaba for his mother going into depression. Lwandle’s diss track is titled My stepfather’s a devil and exposes his stepfather’s mistreatment of his mother.

In the hip-hop ditty, Lwandle alleges that Lichaba cheated on his mother with his best friend, who is reportedly young enough to be his daughter. “You the reason momma fell into depression while you busy buying Bentleys and bit***s. “You left your wife bruised up on the body. I won’t forget the day you hit her cause you cheated.

“You cheated with my best friend. She is young enough to be your daughter, R Kelly wanna-be,” according to the lyrics of the song. Ndaba has refused to comment on the matter but has since removed her ring and deleted all of Lichaba’s pictures from her social media. The song has ignited conversation on abuse, mental health and unhealthy marriages and the effect it has on kids.

VeryWell, a health hub, outlines the emotional impact of divorce: Divorce creates emotional turmoil for the entire family, but for kids, the situation can be quite scary, confusing, and frustrating. Young children often struggle to understand why they must go between two homes. They may worry that if their parents can stop loving one another, then someday, they may stop loving them.

Grade school children may worry that the divorce is their fault. They may fear they misbehaved or they may assume that they did something wrong. Teenagers may become quite angry about a divorce and the changes it creates. They may blame one parent for the dissolution of the marriage or they may resent one or both parents for the upheaval in the family. As you might expect, research has found that kids struggle the most during the first year or two after the divorce. Kids are likely to experience distress, anger, anxiety, and disbelief. But some studies indicate that the children bounce back.

Social media has been a buzz with this couple and this is what they had to say: One user said: “Most men who display affection publicly and on social media are the biggest manipulators, cheaters & abusers.” Another social media user said that she is glad that Ndaba was not doing the tell-all. “I am glad that it’s not Sophie who spoke out, but her son. No one can silence him and accuse him of lying. I hope they heal. As a mother this is my worst fear. I can only imagine what they went through.”