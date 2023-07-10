Ne-Yo stuns fans by sharing rare photo of him with his 7 kids

Ne-Yo is being compared to Nick Cannon after he revealed the size of his family a year after he faced cheating allegations. The ‘So Sick’ rapper, 43, shocked fans when he shared a rare photo of him with his seven children on Instagram on Friday – prompting many of them to say he was getting close to 42-year-old TV host Cannon’s brood of 12 youngsters.

One of Ne-Yo’s followers commented they had “no idea” he had seven children, with another saying he was on his way to “tying” with Cannon.

Ne-Yo has daughter Madilyn, 12, and son Mason, 11, with ex-fiancée Monyetta Shaw. He is also dad to children Shaffer Chimere Jr, seven, Roman Alexander-Raj, five, and two-year-old Isabella Rose with his ex-wife Crystal Renay. Renay last year accused Ne-Yo – real name Shaffer Chimere Smith – of cheating on her with “numerous” women over the course of their nearly decade-long relationship.

When she filed for divorce, the 37-year-old alleged the songwriter had fathered a child with another woman. Two months after Ne-Yo and Renay finalised their divorce in February, the rapper singer sought parental rights for children Braiden, who was born in 2021, and Brixton, who arrived in February, with his then-girlfriend Sadé Jenea. Meanwhile Cannon first had twins Monroe and Moroccan, now 12, with ex-wife Mariah Carey in 2011.