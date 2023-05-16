Nick Cannon ‘mixed up’ Mother’s Day cards for all his baby mamas

Nick Cannon got his many Mother’s Day cards “mixed up”. The 42-year-old comedian has fathered 12 children with six women, and despite his efforts to pen each of his baby mamas a unique handwritten message, it didn’t go to plan.

Speaking to his “The Daily Cannon” co-hosts, including Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, who turn two next month, and six-month-old Beautiful, he said: “I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down. “As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama.” De La Rosa reacted: “Wow.”

The “Masked Singer” presenter insisted: “I tried my best, I really did." Cannon has 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with singer Mariah Carey. Daughter Golden Sagon, 6, daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and seven-month-old son Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell.

He also has eight-month-old daughter Onyx with photographer LaNisha Cole, and “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary Love in June 2022. Model Alyssa Scott and Cannon had a son called Zen, who tragically died in December 2021, at five months old from brain cancer. They went on to welcome a daughter named Halo, a month after the devastating loss.

Cannon has compared living under the same roof as ex-wife Mariah Carey to what he imagines it would be like if Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin lived together. He told the “Los Angeles Times”: “Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house."