Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Nick Cannon ‘mixed up’ Mother’s Day cards for all his baby mamas

Nick Cannon got his many Mother's Day cards ‘mixed up’. Picture: Reuters

Published 2h ago

Share

Nick Cannon got his many Mother’s Day cards “mixed up”.

The 42-year-old comedian has fathered 12 children with six women, and despite his efforts to pen each of his baby mamas a unique handwritten message, it didn’t go to plan.

Speaking to his “The Daily Cannon” co-hosts, including Abby De La Rosa, the mother of his twins Zion and Zillion, who turn two next month, and six-month-old Beautiful, he said: “I thought it would be a really really good idea to show people how you really feel, write it down.

“As I’m writing a handwritten message, I get the cards mixed up. And then so when one baby mama reads the card about how I feel about the other baby mama.”

De La Rosa reacted: “Wow.”

More on this

The “Masked Singer” presenter insisted: “I tried my best, I really did."

Cannon has 12-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with singer Mariah Carey.

Daughter Golden Sagon, 6, daughter Powerful Queen, 2, and seven-month-old son Rise Messiah with model Brittany Bell.

He also has eight-month-old daughter Onyx with photographer LaNisha Cole, and “Selling Sunset” star Bre Tiesi gave birth to Legendary Love in June 2022.

Model Alyssa Scott and Cannon had a son called Zen, who tragically died in December 2021, at five months old from brain cancer. They went on to welcome a daughter named Halo, a month after the devastating loss.

Cannon has compared living under the same roof as ex-wife Mariah Carey to what he imagines it would be like if Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin lived together.

He told the “Los Angeles Times”: “Imagine if, like, Trump and Putin had to live in the same house."

Cannon, who married the 54-year-old pop diva in 2008 and split in 2014, said: “It wasn’t even about her and I — we’ve always been good.”

Before he said: “It was more about us understanding that instead of making it about our relationship and what I want or what you want, we should just do what’s best for the children.”

Nick CannonMariah CareyDonald TrumpVladimir PutinMother's DayComedyHollywoodDatingCancer

