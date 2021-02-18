Pray for me, jokes Rachel Kolisi as husband Siya embarks on Sharks journey

When Springbok captain Siya Kolisi announced he would be joining the Sharks in Durban, Western Province rugby fans were shocked by his decision. Kolisi had signed a contract that would see him based at the Shark Tank for the next three years, a massive move that would see his family packing up and making the trek to Durban with him. But as Kolisi gets ready to don the official Sharks rugby jersey, wife Rachel revealed this week that the family would be staying put in Cape Town for the next ten months. Taking to Instagram, the fitness influencer and social activist shared a picture of herself with Keziah, Nicholas and Liphelo. Captioning the post, Rachel joked for fans to pray for her: “We’ll be @siya_kolisi_the_bear & @sharksrugby number 1 supporters from Cape Town for the next 10 months.

“Pray for me.”

The mom of two will have to play single parent to both their kids and Siya’s younger siblings, Liphelo and Liyema.

But Rachel is no stranger to having to run things on her own. She’s often spoken about not having her husband around for long periods of time.

During an interview with Cape Talk’s Pippa Hudson in September last year, she explained that her marriage had been thriving during lockdown.

When asked how she would deal with Siya returning to the rugby field, she said: “It was a great test, so ya, it was tough going from a life of not having him around to then having him, and now having to get back into the swing of things again of not having him around.

“So it is a struggle, but it’s only for a certain amount of time and it’s for a good cause," said the Kolisi Foundation co-founder.