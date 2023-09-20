School holidays are around the corner - here’s how to keep your kids entertained for free

The school holidays are around the corner and while it might be fun for the little ones, it can often be a challenge for parents to find ways to keep them busy. Not all parents have the option of taking time off, nor can they afford to go away on expensive holidays.

Here are activities that you can enjoy with your children that won’t cost you a cent. Explore nature The weather is fully starting to warm up, so it’s a great time to get out of the house and step into nature.

Whether it’s a hike in the forest or a day at the beach, allow your children to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors. Pack a picnic basket and make it a fun day out. Explore nature: Picture: Pexels PNW Production

Game nights This is a great activity for working parents. It’s a fun way to bond with your children at the end of the day. If you don’t have board games, you could just play card games. If your little one is into video games, then set up a tournament.

Games night. Picture: Pexels Ketut Subiyanto Movie marathon day

Going to the cinema is very expensive these days, so why not create a cosy cinema in your lounge? This is a great way to spend an afternoon. Let your little one select a few of their favourite movies and the whole family can snack on popcorn and other treats to create a real cinema experience.

Movie night with the family. Picture: Pexels August De Richelieu Visit local museums Many museums offer free admission or special discounts for children under a certain age.

Look out for museums that offer special holiday rates as well. Take your children on an educational adventure through history, science, or art. It’s a fun way for them to learn without them even knowing it. Outdoor sports activities Gather the children in the neighbourhood and invite their friends around for a friendly game of soccer, cricket or even something as simple as tag.